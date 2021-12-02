Twitter's stock is nearing a bottom, trader says after Ark Invest buy-in

Twitter is nearing a turning point, says one top strategist.

Shares of the social media company hit lows not seen since 2020 on Thursday, extending a decline that began in late October and accelerated after Monday's announcement that Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would succeed Jack Dorsey as CEO.

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood confirmed her firm bought 1.1 million shares of Twitter after the leadership change, telling CNBC PRO on Wednesday that she liked Agrawal's vision for the company and Twitter's verification power as it relates to the NFT craze.

Now, the stock is close to a potentially pivotal juncture, Fundstrat Global Advisors' global head of technical strategy, Mark Newton, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

"We're starting to see signs that this could be bottoming out over the next couple weeks," Newton said. "It's dropped almost 50% now from the mid-February peak and often times, technically, that's a very important sign if you see an absolute 50% retracement."