All of the stocks in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation fund are in a bear market except 2

Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's been a dismal week for Cathie Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation, that's left nearly all of her holdings in bear market. Wood's main exchange-traded fund, which trades under ticker ARKK, is down more than 12% this week, on pace of its worst week since February. Ark Innovation is down 6% on Friday.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

The painful losses have left all but 2 of Wood's constituents more than 20% off their recent high, meaning they are in a bear market. Just Trimble and Tesla are less than 20% from their high, but the pair are both more than 10% from their 52-week records. Berkeley Lights, Proto Labs and Skillz are all more than 80% below their 52-week highs.