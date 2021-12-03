Japan stocks set to rise as investors continue to monitor omicron Covid variant

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive Friday start following days of turbulent trading in Asia-Pacific this week as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the omicron Covid variant.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,935 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,890. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,753.37.

Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.3%.