Japan stocks set to rise as investors continue to monitor omicron Covid variant

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive Friday start following days of turbulent trading in Asia-Pacific this week as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the omicron Covid variant.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,935 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,890. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,753.37.
Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.3%.
Shares on Wall Street saw a sharp rebound overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 617.75 points to 34,639.79 while the S&P 500 gained 1.42% to 4,577.10. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.83% to 15,381.32.
Stocks around the world have been swinging wildly between gains and losses for much of this week as uncertainty remains around the economic impact of the recently discovered omicron variant. As more cases of omicron are being detected globally, experts say the new strain had likely already been circulating for some time.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.135 after a recent recovery from below 96.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.05 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 113.4 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.709, off levels above $0.715 seen earlier in the week.