European stocks set to open higher, looking for a positive end to a tumultuous week

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Friday, looking for a positive end to a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 33 points higher at 7,162, Germany's DAX is set to gain around 112 points to 15,375 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 45 points to 6,841, according to IG data.

European stocks are looking to rebound from Thursday's pullback, which saw the tech sector on the continent drop 3.8% to lead losses across the board.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Friday, though Hong Kong was weighed down by tech stocks after ride-hailing giant Didi announced Friday that it will begin taking steps to delist from the New York Stock Exchange — less than six months after it made its debut stateside.

In the U.S., stock futures were muted in early premarket trade as investors await the November jobs report, which is expected to show solid jobs growth last month. A Dow Jones poll projected 581,000 jobs were added in November.

Fears over the potential impact of the omicron variant appeared to abate slightly on Friday after scientists in South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, said existing vaccines should still offer protection against severe cases of Covid-19. All three cases detected in the U.S. showed only mild symptoms.

Authorities across the world are scrambling to contain the new strain, which South Africa's health body has said poses a threefold higher risk of reinfection than the globally dominant delta variant.

GlaxoSmithKline announced on Thursday that lab tests indicated that its antibody-based therapeutic drug will be effective against omicron.