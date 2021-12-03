Racing chief says Formula One shouldn't get involved in politics as sport faces heat ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

It isn't the role of motorsport to "get involved with political issues," the leader of the top international auto racing organization said as Formula One faces criticism for allowing a grand prix to go ahead in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

"Motorsport has not to be used as a political platform. That is absolutely essential," said Jean Todt, president of the FIA, which is Formula One's governing body.

Human rights groups have urged F1 to use its power to challenge abuses in Saudi Arabia, accusing the sport of ignoring its commitment to equality and diversity. Activists also accuse Formula One of being complicit in "sportswashing" for the Saudi regime.

The penultimate grand prix of the 2021 season takes place on Sunday in the coastal city of Jeddah. It will be the first in a long-term contract for Saudi Arabia to host F1 races. One of the sport's biggest stars expressed his unease about racing in Saudi Arabia.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is vying for an eighth title against current championship leader Max Verstappen, said Thursday that he was uncomfortable racing in the country due to its human rights record. But he conceded that "the sport has taken a choice to be here."

"And whether it's right or wrong, while we are here, it's important we do try to raise awareness," he said, describing the country's repression of LGBTQ people as "terrifying."

Saudi Arabia, citing Islamic Sharia law, forbids homosexuality, and LGBTQ people face persecution there. The topic remains highly taboo across the Middle East. Hamilton has vowed to wear a rainbow helmet in Saudi Arabia, and in the season's final race in Abu Dhabi. The Mercedes driver wore the helmet for the first time at the previous race in Qatar, to protest against anti-LGBTQ laws in the country.

The Saudi government and the Saudi embassy in the U.K. did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comment on Friday.