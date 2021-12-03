Influential Koch network rocked by an alleged affair scandal, donor departures and a discrimination lawsuit

In this February 26, 2007 file photograph, Charles Koch, head of Koch Industries, talks passionately about his new book on Market Based Management. Bo Rader | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

The libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, which is backed by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, has been rocked by an alleged extramarital affair involving a departing leader, as well as an exodus of key donors while the organization undergoes major changes. CNBC also has learned that Arlington, Virginia-based Americans for Prosperity, which has over three million volunteers spread across 35 states, recently quietly settled a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and retaliation in the group's North Carolina branch. In response to this story, the group's spokesman Bill Riggs told CNBC that they found an "amicable resolution" in the lawsuit and defended the organization's workplace environment as "respectful, rewarding, and inclusive." This week, Tim Phillips announced he was resigning as president of Americans for Prosperity after 15 years at the helm, citing what he called "challenging personal matters." Phillips is said to have had what's described as an extramarital affair with a Virginia-based Republican official, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. These people declined to be named in order to speak freely about a private matter. Claims of the affair came after Americans for Prosperity announced it had conducted an internal investigation into Phillips.

The group would not confirm or deny to CNBC what it had uncovered during the probe of Phillips. Instead, it provided the same statements they did to the Washington Examiner, who first reported Phillips was quitting. Phillips said in a statement provided by the group: "This morning, I announced my resignation as president of Americans for Prosperity in order to focus on some challenging personal matters that require my full attention. It is difficult to leave this organization, but doing so now is in everyone's best interest." Phillips did not return repeated requests for comment from CNBC. "While the underlying issues were personal in nature, it was a matter of integrity that violated our principles," said a person within AFP who is familiar with the matter. "AFP's internal investigation did not uncover any financial malfeasance. This was a personal issue and did not, to our knowledge, impact anyone else internally at AFP," the person said. This person chose to speak on the condition of anonymity in order to openly discuss broad themes of what Phillips allegedly did.

Donors and board members leave

With Phillips gone, there remain only two board members listed on the 501(c)(4) nonprofit group's website, including Mark Holden, who is listed as chairman. Their CEO, Emily Seidel, is also a member of the board. AFP's 2020 990 tax disclosure lists at least six board members prior to the resignations. In an internal announcement late last year, which has gone previously unreported, the organization said that two board members resigned from AFP's board. Frayda Levy, one of the board members who resigned, had been listed as the board's chair on previous tax disclosure forms. Jim Miller, who has ties to the Koch-backed Citizens for a Sound Economy, also resigned from the AFP board. The announcement said that Levy would continue as a donor partner and active participant in AFP's New Jersey branch. Several major donors have stepped away from the group as it has adjusted its political messaging during the administration of former President Donald Trump. AFP has been backed by Koch and Republican-leaning donors for more than 15 years. Its 990 tax filing for 2020 shows the group raised just over $58 million that year, and had net assets of about $3 million by the end of it. AFP, like other similar nonprofits, does not publicly disclose the names of their donors. It finished with over $64 million in revenue compared to the over $54 million it received in 2019. The Stand Together Chamber of Commerce, another Koch-backed group, disclosed in its 2020 990 form that it donated $40 million to Americans for Prosperity. The group's spokesman told CNBC that they are gearing up for the upcoming 2022 elections. "AFP has grown into a world-class organization with hundreds of staff across 35 state chapters with more donors and more resources than we've ever had before. In 2020, AFP and AFP Action engaged in – and won – more races than ever before, and we fully expect to exceed those numbers in 2022," Riggs said in an emailed statement. During former President Barack Obama's administration, the group ran ads targeting the Affordable Care Act, his signature health care law that became known as Obamacare. The group also saw major victories under Trump, including reformations to the tax code and the appointment of three Supreme Court Justices whom AFP openly supported. But AFP also clashed with Trump when it came to trade issues such as the implementation of tariffs, the then-president imposed. And since the start of Trump's administration in 2017, AFP has publicly said it is open to working with Democrats as well as Republicans. However, during the 2020 election, the group's related but separate super PAC largely backed GOP contenders at the federal level, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. This year, it supported Glenn Youngkin in his victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Some donors who have previously supported Koch-backed entities have signaled that they are not interested in supporting AFP or Koch-linked groups in the future. Wealthy businesspeople such as Randy Kendrick, Dianne Hendricks, David Humphreys, Bob Luddy and Chris Rufer have suggested to allies that they have no immediate plans to a Koch-backed group, according to a person briefed on the matter. Kendrick could not be reached for comment. The other donors did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Workplace discrimination lawsuit