Santoli’s Friday market notes: Disruptive tech darlings implode as indexes put their lows to the test

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Messy further test of the weekly lows and as the tape remains caught in the swirl of Covid caution ahead of a weekend, a jobs report that did nothing to alter the Federal Reserve's path and the – most immediately – ongoing liquidation in story-stock secular-growth tech pressuring the broader Nasdaq.

