Santoli’s Friday market notes: Disruptive tech darlings implode as indexes put their lows to the test

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Messy further test of the weekly lows and as the tape remains caught in the swirl of Covid caution ahead of a weekend, a jobs report that did nothing to alter the Federal Reserve's path and the – most immediately – ongoing liquidation in story-stock secular-growth tech pressuring the broader Nasdaq.