Six different Covid vaccines are safe and effective when used as boosters, UK study finds

Emergency Medical Technician Ethan Hall gives Mark Turney, 66, a kidney transplant patient, his Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on August 24, 2021.

Six different Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective when used as booster doses, a U.K. study has found.

The peer-reviewed phase 2 trial, published Thursday in The Lancet medical journal, looked at the safety and efficacy of seven vaccines given after two initial doses of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccines included in the study were those produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac.

The study, which involved 2,878 adults over the age of 30, found that none of the seven vaccines posed safety concerns. Fatigue, headaches, and pain at the injection site were the most common side effects, and were mostly reported in younger people.

A total of 912 participants experienced adverse events from their booster shot, with 24 severe events being reported during the study.

Participants were "in good health," the study's authors said and were recruited to take part from 18 different U.K. locations. Around half had received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, with the remaining cohort having been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Around half of the study's participants were over the age of 70. Some individuals were put into a control group and given a meningococcal vaccine as a placebo.