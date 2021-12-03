What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Friday, including the latest pandemic stock disaster
What I am looking at December 3, 2021:
- Zoom, DocuSign, Peloton... the three shoes have fallen
- Omicrom—not as bad as we thought or as long as there is no lockdown, we don't care...
- Marvell Technology (MRVL)... best in show because it has high performance computing and 5G... gigantic beat and raise... Many price target hikes... Goldman and Cowen upgrade... Cowen says Watershed Q...big automotive (Ford)...
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA)...beat and raise... still growing... Target looks like a success but most questions on conf call on that...they were ready... like Signet (SIG)... Piper says results were stellar and raised PT from $433 to $475...
- Zillow (Z) updates outlook as it winds down home buying... not as bad as we thought but back to square one...
- Deutsche Bank says the fall in oil will be temporary and you should buy BP....Why not Chevron (CVX) which our charitable trust fund bought?... Strong fundies and leading emissions program.
- D-Bank says it is time to buy Peloton (PTON)... says hybrid work model extends to fitness...
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) downgraded from hold to sell at JPMorgan... $50 PT
- Citi goes hold to buy on Morgan Stanley (MS)... says multiple expansion on wealth management... Big trust name, we have been buying it...
- DocuSign (DOCU) down 32%... JPMorgan goes from hold to sell... UBS, Wedbush and Piper go buy to hold... CEO Dan Springer on conf call: "We fell short of our billings guidance coming in at 28% year-over-year growth."... rev had been growing at 42%... "We saw demand slow and the urgency of customers' buying patterns temper."... says they expected a step down but the environment shifted more quickly... says people still not returning to paper... billings guidance of 21%-23% implies growth rate below pre-pandemic according to JPMorgan... slowdown in financial services and life sciences...but they say still underpenetrated... did the momentum coming out of the pandemic simply last longer than they thought?... more Springer: "I don't think we executed well in coming off the pandemic."... says he and Microsoft CEO disappointed in Teams partnership and "we could have done better."... purgatory
- Citi sees only 5% chance of Nvidia (NVDA) getting ARM
- Loop Capital says McDonald's (MCD) sales growth tracking ahead of expectations
- Dow Inc. (DOW)... Deutsche Bank goes from $65 to $57 PT...cites elevated energy and raw costs...
- Signet Jewelers (SIG)... Citi goes from $93 to $100 PT...still keeps a hold on it though
- Honeywell (HON)... JPMorgan analyst Tusa now says it is cheap… 10% discount... transformed franchise
- Examining holiday e-commerce... Amazon (AMZN) best says Goldman Sachs
- Stitch Fix (SFIX)... upgraded to equal-weight from sell at Morgan Stanley...says- more balanced risk
- Cowen likes United Airlines (UAL)...leisure travel is back, leader in sustainability... under-appreciated v. misunderstood.
- SEC finalizing China delisting rules...Public Company Accounting Oversight Board must be allowed to be audited...
