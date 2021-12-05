Sexual misconduct allegation against CNN’s Chris Cuomo led to his firing, attorney says

A sexual misconduct allegation led to the firing of CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, attorney Debra Katz said Sunday.

Katz said her client, whom she declined to name, came forward after Cuomo made comments on-air relating to caring about sexual harassment issues and following the revelation that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.

"Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo's on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN," Katz said in a statement.

She reported the allegations to CNN, she said, and offered to provide "documentary evidence" of her allegations.

"My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women," Katz said.

Steven Goldberg, a spokesperson for Chris Cuomo, issued a statement earlier Sunday denying the allegations.

"To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination," Goldberg said.

The news network on Saturday said it fired Chris Cuomo after "new information" came to light during a review of how he helped his brother with damage control amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo was initially put on an indefinite suspension after the New York state Attorney General released documents showing that the TV personality had a much larger role advising Andrew Cuomo's aides than previously known.

— CNBC's Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.