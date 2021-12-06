10 of Jim Cramer's favorite growth stocks, including Tesla and Affirm

Vehicles sit parked outside the Tesla Inc. solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

After CNBC unveiled its Next Generation 50 index on Monday, "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer highlighted 10 of his favorite stocks included in it.

The equal-weighted index comprises stocks of companies with products and services that are key to the professional and personal lives of millennials and members of Generation Z. The world's two largest cryptocurrencies by market value, bitcoin and ether, also are included in the Next Generation 50 index.

Cramer looked at five of his favorite senior growth stocks — companies that are a bit more mature — and five of his favorite junior growth stocks, which he described as "higher risk, higher reward."