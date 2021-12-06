Biden set to warn Putin in video call: Expect 'substantial' economic punishment if Russia attacks Ukraine

This combination of pictures created on December 06, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congress of the United Russia party in Moscow, on December 4, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will warn Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the U.S. is prepared to impose severe economic countermeasures if Moscow carries out an attack on Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters Monday.

The video call, which is set for Tuesday, will happen against a backdrop of amped-up tensions triggered in part by an alarming deployment of Russian troops and defense equipment along country's border with Ukraine.

"These movements are consistent with the planning that we see underway for a military escalation in Ukraine," said the official, who declined to be named in order to discuss details of the upcoming call between Biden and Putin.

"We have had intensive discussions with our European partners about what we would do collectively in the event of a major Russian military escalation in Ukraine," the official said. "We believe that we have a path forward that would involve substantial economic countermeasures by both Europe and the United States that would impose significant and severe economic harm on the Russian economy, should they choose to proceed."

The administration official declined to say whether the U.S. would take direct military action against Russia if there were an invasion.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has warned Washington and European allies that Russian troops have amassed along its eastern border, a development that mimics Moscow's 2014 invasion of Crimea. The annexation of Crimea sparked international uproar and triggered a series of sanctions on Moscow. Shortly after the invasion, a war broke out in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.