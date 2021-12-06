Cramer says anyone selling Big Tech stocks in premarket trading is 'either a machine or an idiot'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that selling stocks in thin trading during the early morning premarket hours is not a sound strategy.

"The selling that goes on between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in these Nasdaq names is frightening." Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "I keep thinking it's a machine or an idiot, because who wants to sell without any real buyers there."

Futures tied to the Nasdaq, which declined 2.6% last week, did not participate in Monday's rebound that pushed many non-tech stocks higher before regular trading hours began on Wall Street at 9:30 a.m. ET. After the open, the Nasdaq rose, but lagged the strong recoveries in Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.