Cramer's lightning round: Doximity is a buy here

Penn National Gaming : "That stock has been crushed. it's down more than 40%. I have to tell you, we're in the height of the gambling season coming up. Penn Nat and DraftKings, they may go down later, but right now I think to sell them is a mistake. Whoa, they're bad, but to sell them here is a mistake."

GlaxoSmithKline: "GSK has got a 5% yield, is trying to bring out value. I think it's doing OK. Not great. Not bad. I think it's OK to own. Income is important."

Asana: "I actually think that people are saying, 'You know what, I think it's too expensive versus Salesforce, and Salesforce just did OK. Let's own Salesforce and not that one.' That's kind of been the way this market is working."

Doximity: "I like Doximity. ... Doctors love it. They communicate with it, and it does not stop going down. But again, this fits this pattern I've been talking about the whole show. We're trying to find footing for these [kinds of stocks]. They're very expensive stocks. We're closer to a bottom than we were a week ago. I think Doximity is a buy here."

TG Therapeutics: "[CEO] Mike Weiss has not been on since the stock was at like $4. ... Biotech has found very little bottom here, but TG Therapeutics, actually nothing is really wrong. They've actually done OK. But they got some price target cuts. They made a couple of mistakes. Let's get Mike on ... and we'll find out what's going on."

Plug Power: "It's part of our [CNBC Next Generation 50 index]. Plug Power needs a better rate environment. It actually needs interest rates to go down for it to go higher, and we don't have that right now. But I'm not going to tell you to sell Plug Power in the $30s. I think you can sell it in the $40s for a trade."

