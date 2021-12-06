If you have a child with special needs, here's how to plan for their life after you pass

For parents who have a child with special needs, planning for their loved one's life after they themselves are gone can be overwhelming. Breaking the process down into manageable parts and working with specialized professionals and companies can help.

"The three main structures a family should put in place to provide future protection for their child relate to money management, self-care and housing," said certified financial planner Michael Beloff, partner and Chartered Special Needs Consultant with Belvedere Wealth Partners in Stamford, Connecticut.

Money management: If the child receives government benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid, parents will usually establish a so-called special needs trust that will shield assets to allow the child continued access to those benefits. The trustee is the person who oversees the funds and other trust provisions not under the child's control, Beloff said.

Life insurance is essential, said CFP Colin Meeks, founder of Maryland Financial Advocates in Baltimore.

"It's the cheapest way to fund a trust," he said. "Because you need to know what's left over [from your estate] in order to care for the child, it creates that certain bucket of money."

Self-care: Parents must arrange the services their child will need to live independently or semi-independently (e.g., household management, medication management, doctor visits, personal care, etc.).

These supports may be overseen by a court-appointed conservator (or guardian, depending on the state) who makes all decisions regarding an individual's financial and/or personal affairs, or by a person with power of attorney, who can make decisions, as well as the individual, Beloff said.

Parents are encouraged to write a "letter of intent," a common planning tool that serves as a guide for those who will care for the child in the future.

It should cover family history, medical care, benefits, daily routines, diet, behavior management, residential arrangements, education, social life, career, religion and end-of-life decisions, according to the Autism Society.