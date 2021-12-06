'Modest downgrade': IMF likely to cut euro zone growth forecasts amid inflation, omicron fears

BRUSSELS — The International Monetary Fund could be about to cut growth forecasts for the euro area as concerns over the omicron Covid variant and persistently higher inflation grow.

The Fund said in October that it expected the euro zone economy to grow by 4.3% in 2022. Now, the institution has warned about the "possibility of modest revisions" when it presents new estimates next month.

"We may have a very modest downgrade in the cards for the euro zone," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Monday.

Growing supply pressures, high energy prices and the reintroduction of new social restrictions in some euro area countries are among the top concerns for the Fund. It comes as the newly identified omicron Covid variant is reported in an increasing number of countries around the world.

The pandemic remains the number one risk to economic growth, according to the IMF.

"We have been screaming from the top of a mountain that [the] pandemic is the greatest risk to global economy. And we have been advocating very strongly to vaccinate the world. Progress is made, not enough," Georgieva said.

In light of surging Covid cases and the new variant, a number of euro area countries have imposed social restrictions targeting the unvaccinated. Germany and Austria, for example, imposed lockdowns for those who have not yet been vaccinated and Greece announced fines for those aged 60 and over who have not been inoculated.

These measures, the governments argue, are an attempt to protect the countries' health systems. In practice, these steps also prevent a full shutdown — and the accompanying economic ramifications.

When asked if targeting the unvaccinated was the best approach to prevent economic damage, Georgieva said: "What we see is definitely [a] correlation between [the] level of vaccinations and speed of recovery. So in this sense, we do support priority on vaccinations. The only message we have is vaccinate everybody, everywhere."