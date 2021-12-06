This new CNBC stock index will track shares integral to the lives and careers of younger generations

In this article TSLA

ABNB

NFLX

BTC.CM=

Employees of Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, watch as their listing is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

CNBC is launching a new index focusing on younger people, younger workers and younger investors. It is called the CNBC Next Generation 50 index. The index will track 50 equal-weighted stocks integral to lives and careers of millennials and those from Generation Z. We tried to create a list of stocks that were diverse in size and growth prospects and tried to avoid many (but not all) companies that have already become major household names. CNBC compiled the index after weeks of research from the networks' younger reporters and producers working on both the television and digital sides of the business and with a final vetting from CNBC's stock expert, Jim Cramer, a former successful hedge fund manager.

As a reference point, after compiling the basket of stocks, CNBC's Data and Research team backdated the index to the start of 2021. Since then it is up more than 40%. However, it has also been a victim of the recent uncertainty and volatility and has dropped 17% in the last month.

Big holdings in crypto and fintech

Forty-eight of the issues in the index are stocks and two are crypto assets. Because of the immense popularity and possible future utility of bitcoin and Ethereum, both are directly in the CNBC Next Generation 50. Coinbase is also listed as are Affirm, PayPal, Lemonade, Upstart Holdings and Square, which are different kinds of fintech stocks. The index also covers stocks that enable the modern day workforce to work more efficiently and securely. That includes DocuSign, Wix, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks and Crowdstrike. A few mega cap stocks like Amazon, Alphabet and Apple are on the list.

Jim Cramer Scott Mlyn | CNBC

In his note to members of the CNBC Investment Club newsletter last week Jim Cramer and his team made the case for Apple, which was up amidst last week's carnage by more than 3% and has withstood the months' volatility, rising 7% saying "companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments and consistent share repurchase programs and typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets." Cramer went on to credit Apple's recent $20 billion stock buyback saying the stock has been seen as a "safe-haven" by investors leading to its outperformance.

Entertainment and the future of travel

Entertainment names in the index include another mega cap stock Netflix, along with Roblox. Our travel and transportation stocks include Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, Fisker, Lucid and Tesla. In an interview last week on CNBC Pro Talks, Cathie Wood, who manages ARK Invest, said she believes despite Tesla's big run the company is poised for growth. "Tesla's in the pole position to become the autonomous taxi network, certainly in the US and perhaps elsewhere as well," said Wood.

Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images