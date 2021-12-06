U.S. diplomats will boycott Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights abuses

A Chinese flag flutters near the Olympic rings on the Olympic Tower in Beijing, China November 11, 2021.

The U.S. on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move that had garnered bipartisan support from critics of China's human rights record.

While U.S. athletes will still participate, President Joe Biden's administration will not send any official representation to the games, given China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki was referring to China's reported treatment of Uighur Muslims in that northwestern territory, which has been declared a genocide both by Biden and the administration of former President Donald Trump.

"The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games," Psaki said.

"U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the [People's Republic of China's] egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," she said.

"We will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond," she said.

