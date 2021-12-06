WHO strongly advises against convalescent plasma for treating Covid patients

Blood collection specialist Kathryn Severson holds a bag of convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global outbreak, in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020.

The World Health Organization on Monday issued a strong recommendation against administering convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, citing research that shows no improvement in patients who received the treatment.

In convalescent plasma therapy, blood plasma is donated by someone who has recovered from the virus and transferred into a patient battling the virus with the hope the donor's antibodies help fight the infection.

However, the WHO's guideline development group found that "there was no clear benefit for critical outcomes such as mortality and mechanical ventilation for patients with non-severe, severe or critical illness, and significant resource requirements in terms of cost and time for administration."

The group said the treatment also faces practical challenges, such as finding and testing donors as well as collecting, storing and transporting the plasma.

The recommendation is based on 16 trials with more than 16,000 patients with non-severe, severe and critical Covid infections. The group said research on the treatment should proceed in randomized control trials. The new recommendation is published in the British Medical Journal.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February scaled back its convalescent plasma emergency use authorization to cover only hospitalized patients early in disease progression and those hospitalized who have immune system disorders in which they cannot produce a strong antibody response.

"Plasma with low levels of antibodies has not been shown to be helpful in COVID-19," the FDA said in its revised emergency authorization in February.