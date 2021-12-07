Chris Cuomo book cancelled by publisher HarperCollins after CNN host's firing

A division of HarperCollins Publishers said Tuesday that it has canceled plans to publish a book by Chris Cuomo, who was fired over the weekend by CNN following controversy over his role advising his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

HarperCollins' Custom House imprint originally planned to publish Chris Cuomo's book, titled "Deep Denial," in fall 2022.

"We do not intend to publish the book," said Kelly Rudolph, a spokeswoman for Custom House.

Rudolph did not immediately respond when asked if Cuomo had received an advance to write the book, and if so, whether that money has been refunded.

News of the cancellation came a day after Cuomo said he was ending his SiriusXM show, and hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that CNN President Jeff Zucker had told the news network employees that CNN will not pay Cuomo severance.

Zucker also told employees at a town hall that he wished Cuomo had taken a leave of absence in May, after revelations that he had been advising Andrew Cuomo on how to deal with claims of sexual harassment by multiple women, the Journal reported.

A spokesman for Cuomo declined to comment to CNBC.