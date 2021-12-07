Space infrastructure company Loft Orbital raises $140 million from BlackRock and others

Loft Orbital, a space infrastructure start-up, raised $140 million in a new round of funding was led by investment behemoth BlackRock.

The San Francisco-based company launched its first missions to space earlier this year, with Loft planning to use the new capital to scale its business and double its team.

"The best way to think of us is we provide space-infrastructure-as-a-service," Loft Orbital co-founder and COO Alex Greenberg told CNBC.

"If you're a customer with either a single payload or a constellation that you want to put in space, but you don't want to be the one building or designing your own satellite – dealing with the manufacturer, dealing with the launch provider, and then actually operating it once it's in space – then you work with someone like us," Greenberg added.

The company has raised $130 million that included contributions from investors such as CEAS Investment, Foundation Capital, Uncork Capital, Ubiquity VC and more. Loft also raised an additional $10 million from the same investors through convertible notes, meaning short-term debt, which converted during the round – bringing its total capital raised to $140 million.

Loft declined to disclose its valuation following the raise.