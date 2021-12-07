Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Stitch Fix, PagerDuty, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Stitch Fix — Shares of the online personal shopping company tanked 19% in after hours trading after reporting weak fiscal second quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Stitch Fix also missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter active customers. The company did, however, beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results.

PagerDuty — Shares of the software company rose 12% in extended trading after PagerDuty reported a loss of 7 cents per share, topping estimates of a loss of 9 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $71.8 million in revenue, higher than the forecasted $70.0 million. PagerDuty also reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Dave & Buster's — Shares of the arcade company rose roughly 6% in after hours trading after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Dave & Buster's reported earnings of 21 cents per share, 8 cents higher than estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company also said business recovery has strengthened through the first five weeks of the fourth quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings — Shares of Charge Point Holdings dipped nearly 4% in extended trading after reporting a loss of 21 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $65.0 million, higher than the estimated $64.8 million, according to Refinitiv.