UAE to shift weekend to Saturday and Sunday from next year

The United Arab Emirates will move its weekend to Saturday and Sunday starting next year, the UAE media office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Most countries in the Gulf have Friday and Saturday weekends.

The country will have a four-½-day working week, with the weekend starting on Friday afternoon and lasting until Sunday.

According to the tweet by the government's media office, the longer weekend is meant to "boost productivity and improve work-life balance."

The changes will kick in from Jan. 1, 2022, and will apply to federal government entities.

"The new working week will better align the UAE with global markets and is designed to smooth trade, financial and economic transactions with other countries," state news agency WAM said in a report.

The country will also be hoping the move boosts "not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure and enjoyable lifestyle the UAE offers to its citizens and residents," according to WAM.