Treasury yields inch higher as omicron variant fears ease

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, as concerns eased slightly around the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, rising to 1.4444% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 2 basis points to 1.7784%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

Investors are keeping an eye on further developments around the omicron variant. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the initial data on the variant is "encouraging," though he cautioned that more information is needed. In addition, investors are also monitoring the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.