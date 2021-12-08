Black and nonbinary representation in TV and film jumps during pandemic, report says

Key Points
- Black and nonbinary actors saw significant jumps in representation in film and television during the pandemic, Variety reported, citing a new report.
- The "Entertainment Diversity Progress Report" conducted by Variety Business Intelligence compared the leading casts in television and movies over the course of two 18-month periods, according to Variety.
Jershika Maple, John Legend on NBC's "The Voice."
Trae Patton | NBC | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
The study broke down representation in entertainment media across racial and ethnic lines as well as by gender and LGBTQ+ identification, with Black and nonbinary actors seeing the biggest gains within the broader categories.
The progress report is part of a larger initiative to create a unbiased database to track diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry, Variety reported.