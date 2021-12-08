Black and nonbinary representation in TV and film jumps during pandemic, report says

Black and nonbinary actors saw significant jumps in representation in film and television during the pandemic, Variety reported, citing a new report.

The "Entertainment Diversity Progress Report" conducted by Variety Business Intelligence compared the leading casts in television and movies over the course of two 18-month periods, according to Variety.

The study broke down representation in entertainment media across racial and ethnic lines as well as by gender and LGBTQ+ identification, with Black and nonbinary actors seeing the biggest gains within the broader categories.

The progress report is part of a larger initiative to create a unbiased database to track diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry, Variety reported.

Read more about the report and its findings at Variety.