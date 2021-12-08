JPMorgan names its top clean energy stocks for 2022

JPMorgan is out with its top alternative energy stock picks for 2022 after a volatile year for the industry, driven in part by valuation concerns and supply chain issues.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy exchange-traded fund is down nearly 22% for 2021, while the S&P 500 has advanced roughly 25%.

Still, JPMorgan believes the energy transition represents a compelling opportunity for investors, noting that despite headwinds in 2021 the industry still exhibited growth.