What Jim Cramer is watching Wednesday, including a best idea in the energy space
(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at, December 8, 2021:
- Virus... Pfizer (PFE) shares keep falling because its efficacy against Omicron is less... but if you take booster, significant risk goes down dramatically... this was always the suggestion—YOU NEED BOOSTER!... this is now the acceptable risk theory: you will get it if you are immune-compromised... And you will get it hard if you are not immunized...
- Apple (AAPL)—Nikkei sources say Apple can't meet demand and needs more supplies... I discount this the way I did a week ago when a different report said that they don't need supply because demand is weak...
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) suddenly has money for $4 billion buyback having sold its security business (diversification that didn't hold together) for $3.2 billion in cash to Securitas.... When I interviewed Jim Loree last (CEO) we didn't even talk about this division...13x times adjusted earnings, full price
- Consolidated Edison (ED)... once a favorite of mine before issues with regulators... Citi goes from $77 to $84...
- Stitch Fix (SFIX)—is it the model, or is it the execution or is it the competition?... unraveling; lowered targets and downgrades...
- PagerDuty (PD)... time-saver... good quarter...
- Exxon Mobil (XOM)... price target raised from $71 to $73 at Barclays... says extended capex roadmap helps the investing case... we own Chevron (CVX) for the charitable trust and will talk about it at tomorrow's club call as a best idea...
- Honeywell (HON) downgrade at Bank of America... says faces headwinds in first Q... But how about if they do M&A?...
- Apple and China...relations great...sales spiking?
- SentinelOne (S) lock-up expiration Thursday... bunch of price targets lowered... too expensive for this market?
- NXP Semi (NXPI)... UBS Evidence Lab says sell it... not enough EV... point blank will be mobile revenue growth shortfall...UBS sees 4% vs management's 8-10%...
- Cowen Best ideas: Constellation Brands (STZ) – capitalizing on consumer demand... underlying brands healthy...
- Caterpillar (CAT)... Cowen says well positioned for broad recovery—benefit from infrastructure bill...
- ON Semi (ON)... KeyBanc raises pt from $65 to $72—buy, incrementally more constructive…
- Goodyear Tire (GT)...upgraded at Deutsche Bank... large EV beneficiary... solid q coming...We heard this on Mad
- Disney (DIS)... beginning to believe could be better than expected...weighed down yesterday by collateral damage...
The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.
As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Typically, Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If the trade alert is sent pre-market, Jim waits 5 minutes after the market opens before executing the trade. If the trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the trading day, Jim executes the trade 5 minutes before the market closes. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, CVX, HON, DIS.)