Satellite imagery company Planet goes public, with $300 million 'war chest' after SPAC deal

An image from one of the company's satellites shows Lower Manhattan in New York City.

Satellite imagery and data specialist Planet began trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, becoming the latest space company to debut after closing a SPAC deal.

"We have a strong business that's growing well ... and what's been most exciting about this whole process of going public is that I think there's increasing awareness of the data set that we're generating from space and what impact it can have," Planet CFO and COO Ashley Johnson told CNBC.

Planet trades under the ticker PL, with shares previously listed under the special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group IV. The company has about 190 satellites in orbit, and recently unveiled plans for a new line of satellites called Pelican to further bolster its fleet.

The stock rose 2% from its previous close of $10.81 a share.

Closing its merger nets Planet more than $590 million in gross proceeds, with capital from dMY as well as a PIPE round – or private investment in public equity – led by BlackRock and joined by Google, Koch, and Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures. After SPAC transaction fees and paying off debt, Johnson said Planet will have more than $500 million on its balance sheet.

"We estimate that for operating capital we need about $200 million over the next few years until we get to cashflow breakeven, and so that gives us a sizable war chest to really think about strategic moves," Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized that Planet will use the remaining $300 million to take advantage of "consolidation in the industry or other opportunities that may present themselves."

Planet and dMY closed the merger with a 2% redemption ratio, which represents the percentage of shares that investors redeem prior to closing of an acquisition.