China stocks face delisting risks in the U.S. — investors should hedge their bets, Credit Suisse says

As regulatory risks rise in China, investors should reduce their exposure to Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., according to Jack Siu, chief investment officer for Greater China at Credit Suisse.

"The uncertainties to ... regulatory related events are presenting risks to investors in the next 12 to 18 months," Siu told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

"As a result, we think it's prudent for holders of these stocks to ... diversify, hedge their exposure, maybe switching to some of the Hong Kong-listed stocks where there's a dual listing to hedge against this delisting risk," he added.

The Chinese ADR market in the U.S. has come under pressure as investors were spooked by Beijing's series of tightening regulations in the past year, which hit sectors from technology to education and real estate. ADRs are American depositary receipts, which serve as proxies for shares of foreign companies that list in the U.S.

Many companies targeted by Chinese regulators have ADR listings in the U.S. Last week, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi announced its decision to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and list in Hong Kong instead.