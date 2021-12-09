Cuomo advisors used campaign aide to dig up dirt on an accuser who was running for office, records show

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's closest advisors used a campaign finance aide to seek potentially damaging information on Lindsey Boylan, who has accused him of sexual harassment, according to records made public by the New York Attorney General's office.

Melissa DeRosa, who was the top aide to the governor, told investigators about the effort to find the information and potentially plant a negative story about Boylan during a probe into Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment of former aides and associates.

DeRosa told investigators that she believed Boylan was working together with other prominent New York politicians to bring down Cuomo. She also said at the time that Cuomo's team did not end up trying to plant the story they were aiming to put together on Boylan. Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo's chief spokesman, was also sent and received emails about the effort, according to the exhibits.

Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing. He resigned in August after state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report detailing her offices' findings into Cuomo's behavior.

Azzopardi and an attorney for DeRosa did not respond to emails seeking comment. Boylan did not return a request for comment before publication.

During DeRosa's interview with state investigators earlier this year, she explained that she was attempting to acquire a list of donors who supported Boylan when she ran for Manhattan borough president. Azzopardi told investigators that they were also looking into vendors who worked with Boylan's campaign for Congress.

Boylan, who once worked in the Cuomo administration, accused the former governor of harassing her last year. She ended up losing in a Democratic primary for Manhattan borough president. When she ran for Congress during the 2020 election cycle, lost in a primary to Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

A Cuomo campaign finance director sent DeRosa and Azzopardi an email about Boylan's donors in January, according to the records released by James' office. DeRosa and Azzopardi received a list about Boylan's vendors in February. The attorney general concealed the name of the campaign finance director that sent the emails to the Cuomo advisors.

"Let me know if we should dig into any," the Cuomo campaign aide wrote to DeRosa and Azzopardi in February, while including a list of over two dozen campaign vendors that once worked for Boylan.