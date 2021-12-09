Senate clears the way for Congress to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15 deadline

The Senate cleared a key hurdle on the path toward raising the debt ceiling and quashing the threat of a default on U.S. debt.

Senators on Thursday voted to allow the chamber to raise the U.S. borrowing limit with a simple majority. The measure, attached to a bill that would prevent automatic Medicare cuts at the beginning of next year, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The Senate and House will have to hold separate votes to increase the debt ceiling. Both chambers are expected to hike the limit early next week before a Dec. 15 deadline.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimated the U.S. would run out of ways to pay its bills on that date. If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, the country would face the threat of a default that could wreak havoc on the global economy and stock markets.