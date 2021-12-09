GM CEO Mary Barra says electric Chevy Silverado will be 'unmatched'

In this article GM

General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during a visit of the US president to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

DETROIT – The upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado will be "unmatched" despite several rivals entering the market ahead of it, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said Thursday. Her comments come as a slew of electric pickup trucks are coming to market, beginning recently with the Rivian Automotive's R1T, followed by GM's GMC Hummer EV this month. Those are expected to be followed by an electric version of the Ford F-150 in the spring and Tesla's Cybertruck late next year. The Silverado E isn't expected until 2023.

"I think when you see the timing that the Silverado will be available, and what that vehicle offers, I think is unmatched," Barra said Thursday during an Automotive Press Association meeting in Detroit. "I think that's going to make a big difference." GM is scheduled to unveil the Chevrolet Silverado E at the CES technology conference next month in Las Vegas. Barra said the electric Silverado will "educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have an electric truck platform." The comment was a slight dig at Ford that based the Lightning off of the current-generation F-150.

General Motors plans to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at its new flagship assembly plant for EVs that's under construction in Detroit. The automaker released this teaser image of the vehicle's name with a "E" highlighted in blue. GM