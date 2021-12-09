Investing Club: We are buying more Disney because it's an iconic franchise that's fallen too far

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

If you were watching our special CNBC Investing Club event you heard it live about how we want to buy more shares of Disney (DIS) and so after you get this message we are going to add 75 shares of the stock to the Charitable Trust.

The shares were lower as we started the special and we wanted to take action.

We think Disney is way overly hated because of worries about the pandemic and management.

See the video above for a replay of our Disney trade call and reasoning behind the move from our special event just now.

Bottom line: When you have an iconic franchise like Disney and you can buy it 50 points below where it's been, we say you start buying some.

(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DIS.)