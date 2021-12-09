Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Thursday, including Ford, Lucid and GameStop
(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at December 9, 2021:
- Club Call today at 12:30... Total Focus: Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley and going EV... the challenge of an iconic entrenched incumbent and the need to electrify and come out with fresh models with a subscription, cloud-based model while trying to deliver in a semi-shortage, Tesla-dominated, Tesla-hype world...
- Linde (LIN) upgraded by Wolfe Research... club name that was foolishly downgraded the other day... frequent Mad Money guest... Wolfe downgraded Air Products (APD) buy to hold...
- Rent the Runway (RENT) has no real growth... won't add many to the next Q… gala shortage??... cloud in a closet? Really?...
- GameStop (GME)... received SEC subpoena in August —should have disclosed?... interesting risk factor... company said does not expect inquiry to adversely impact it...
- Restoration Hardware (RH) fabulous Q despite headwinds from Vietnam… CEO Gary Friedman says in release: "This is a time to be defined by our vision not a virus."... great tag line… should it be at such a disparity to Williams-Sonoma (WSM)?... I don't think so…I had Laura Alber (WSM CEO) on the other day and she has many of the same trends in terms of sales... Gary frequent guest on Mad...
- Lucid (LCID) raises $1.75 billion in convertible offering... strike when the iron is hot...
- SunPower (SPWR) goes from hold to sell at JPMorgan...they say valuation... You want Enphase (ENPH), a CNBC NextGen 50 name because it could get up to $12,000 per house in charging and solar conversion...
- Southwest (LUV)... price target lowered at Deutsche Bank $64 to $60... five year plan—how about the cost outlook?... Jefferies goes from buy to hold on lower operating leverage...
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) upgraded from sell to hold at JP Morgan... redemption?... analyst says fairly stable production profile and minimal capex... says could increase common stock dividend... we vastly prefer Chevron (CVX) ... will talk about why we bought Chevron in our Club Call with senior portfolio manager Jeff Marks... JPMorgan also takes CVX pt from $129 to $142-nice return...
- EVgo (EVGO)... is this the charging winner?... JPMorgan would make it seem like it is... analyst says it has attractive and growing partnerships, prudently adding capacity...
- Wow—odd one for JPMorgan—they actually start FuboTV (FUBO) with a buy despite highly competitive sports environment... 5.69 million shares just filed for holders
- Intel (INTC) is almost back to where it was when it announced the Mobileye filing... maybe no $50 billion valuation?...
- Charter (CHTR) cut from buy to hold at Morgan Stanley...this is relentless selling in this group... reminds me of the payroll stocks just the other day…
- United Rentals (URI)... sell to hold at Morgan Stanley... why was this EVER a sell with an infra bill?... Like making club fave Nucor (NUE) a sell...
- Piper raises Edwards Lifesciences (EW) pt $126 to $133... Great analyst day as was on MM last night... I suspect much more to come... many tests for products coming up in 2022...smaller, better, less invasive...
- Wells anoints AbbVie (ABBV) as top pick—says loss of exclusivity on Humira is overshadowing some major drugs from Allergan and rest of company including Rinvoq for Rheumatoid Arthritis... club name...
- Toll Brothers (TOL)... Ray Jay, RBC and Barclays all raise PTs...this was really quite a quarter... growth for multiple years?... lowest number of homes for sale ever?
- Twilio (TWLO)...hold to buy at Barclays... FY 22 Easy compares… likeQ4 19 when people thought of sub 30% growth…
The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.
As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Typically, Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If the trade alert is sent pre-market, Jim waits 5 minutes after the market opens before executing the trade. If the trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the trading day, Jim executes the trade 5 minutes before the market closes. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, LIN, CVX, NUE, ABBV.)