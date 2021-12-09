New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks Trump's deposition in civil probe of possible tax fraud

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks during a news conference, to announce criminal justice reform in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked for a deposition of former President Trump next month as part of a civil probe into possible fraud by the Trump Organization, a source told NBC News on Thursday.

James' office is investigating whether Trump's business committed fraud in reporting the valuations of its properties to banks and tax authorities, NBC reported.

The attorney general wants the deposition to take place on Jan. 7 in New York, the source told NBC.