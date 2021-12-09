Shares of Ford- and BMW-backed battery supplier Solid Power surge in Nasdaq debut

Shares of electric vehicle battery cell supplier Solid Power surged as much as 14% during the company's Nasdaq debut Thursday morning following the completion of a SPAC deal.

The stock's initial performance is similar to other electric vehicle related companies that have gone public through deals with blank-check companies. Many jump during initial trading to then level-off and become volatile over time.

Solid Power, whose investors include Ford Motor and BMW, is trading under the ticker symbol "SLDP." Its warrants are trading under "SLDPW." The stock was as high as $14.85 a share before retreating to about $14.20, up by 9%. Its warrants were up by about 28% as of 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

Solid Power CEO Doug Campbell told CNBC that he's not worried about the short-term performance of the stock, including any volatility similar to previous SPAC-backed companies. He said the $542.9 million from the company's deal to go public should fund the business until its first commercial launch with an automaker in 2026.

"We're focused on developing and commercializing a viable product. So, in my opinion, what the stock does over the next six months or 12 months is kind of meaningless as it pertains to getting our product into the marketplace," he said during an interview ahead of the company's listing. "Ultimately, that's when we plant the flag of success."