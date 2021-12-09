Uber-owned Careem gets in on the surging rapid grocery delivery market with UAE launch

Ride-hailing app Careem, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, is joining the fast-growing "dark stores" space with the launch of its new rapid grocery delivery service, Careem Quik.

The service, which combines the warehouse infrastructure of purpose-built stores with shortened delivery times, adds Careem to an international pool of start-ups that have seen booming investment in a model that aims to completely upend traditional grocery store shopping.

Dark stores, alongside dark kitchens, are stores and kitchens that are closed to the public, housing goods meant solely for online ordering.

"Our true competitor is the offline supermarket. That's where the majority of customers are spending their time," Chase Lario, Careem's head of grocery, told CNBC ahead of the launch announcement. "Grocery is one of the few industries that's not radically changed from a customer perspective in the last hundred years."

"We generally don't think it's a great solution to the problem that users face," Lario said. "That's really what we're trying to do here, is radically simplify the way people are shopping for their groceries."

The company aims to be able to provide its rapid delivery service to nearly half of Dubai by the end of this year, and the entire city next year, with 100 stores planned across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2022. Careem also has plans to automate the process over time through its partnership with U.S.-based robotic sidewalk delivery start-up Kiwibot.

Careem already provides grocery delivery on its app through partnerships with local retailers, whose delivery times vary but often exceed an hour. With Quik, Careem controls the entire supply chain, which it says will allow for more control over prices, speed, reliability and inventory. It says it's aiming for grocery delivery times to be as little as 15 minutes.