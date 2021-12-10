Amazon Web Services explains outage and will make it easier to track future ones

Amazon Web Services on Friday published an explanation for an hours-long outage earlier this week that disrupted its retail business and third-party online services. The company also said it plans to revamp its status page.

The problems in Amazon's large US-East-1 region of data centers in Virginia began at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the company said.

"An automated activity to scale capacity of one of the AWS services hosted in the main AWS network triggered an unexpected behavior from a large number of clients inside the internal network," the company wrote in a post on its website. As a result, devices connecting an internal Amazon network and AWS' network became overloaded.

Several AWS tools suffered, including the widely used EC2 service that provides virtual server capacity. AWS engineers worked to resolve the issues and bring back services over the next several hours. The EventBridge service, which can help software developers build applications that take action in response to certain activities, didn't bounce back fully until 9:40 p.m. ET.

Downtime can hurt the perception that cloud infrastructure is reliable and ready to handle migrations of applications from physical data centers. It can also have major implications on businesses. AWS has millions of customers and is the leading provider in the market.