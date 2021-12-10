Two things must happen before China's property sector can see better prospects, analyst says

China's property outlook could turn brighter in the next few months — but two things must happen for things to improve in the beleaguered sector, one analyst told CNBC on Friday.

Stabilizing property sales and greater access to funds within China could help lift the real estate sector in the country, said Logan Wright, director of China markets research at consulting firm Rhodium Group.

"Conditions are definitely emerging for a more constructive outlook for the Chinese property sector, for the economy as a whole, and for implications for risk assets," Wright told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Wright pointed out that a continued decline in property sales will add financial pressure on developers. It's not something Beijing can offset with policy alone, given that property sales account for trillions of dollars in the Chinese economy, he added.

Meanwhile, lower interest rates would help stabilize bank lending growth in China and reduce borrowing costs to the real economy, said Wright.