Evergrande slides into default while some ratings agencies keep quiet

BEIJING — Indebted property developer China Evergrande defaulted this week with hardly a ripple in markets as most institutions remained silent.

Late Thursday, Fitch Ratings said Evergrande had not confirmed payment of its latest debt obligation, triggering a default. The developer's shares traded 1% lower Friday. The Shanghai composite dropped 0.2%.

Evergrande's problems came to light over the summer amid tight regulation on real estate as investors worried about spillover to China's economy. The company has a total $300 billion in liabilities, with $19 billion in offshore U.S. dollar-denominated bonds — the most of any Chinese developer.

Until Monday, Evergrande had made eleventh-hour interest payments to stay afloat.

"We should have been calling this a technical default for a long time already, but nobody dared," Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Natixis' chief economist for Asia-Pacific, said Friday.

"China is not making it clear because there's no pressure to make it clear," she said. "Ratings [agencies] should be pushing. Some investors did push. Nobody wants to label this because they don't want to bear the consequences. Everybody's trying to increase what they can get out of it."

Not putting the official "default" label on Evergrande allows the company to restructure its debt at a lower cost, she said.