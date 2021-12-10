Public view on Biden's handling of Covid and the economy takes another hit, CNBC survey shows

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, December 8, 2021.

Amid growing worries over Covid and the economy, President Joe Biden's approval ratings in both areas took yet another hit while Americans' preferences for congressional control swung sharply towards Republicans.

Results in the CNBC All-America Economic survey imply potentially large Democratic losses in the November election.

Biden's overall approval rating stabilized at a low level of 41%, about the same level as former President Donald Trump's, compared to 50% who disapprove.

But Biden's approval rating on handling the economy and dealing with the coronavirus both declined.

At 46% approval to 48% disapproval, Biden's approval rating on the coronavirus is now underwater for the first time.

His economic approval sank more deeply underwater, with 37% approving compared to 56% who disapprove, down from 40% approval to 54% in the second quarter survey.

"The Covid (approval) number is actually I think the more important one," said Micah Roberts, partner at Publican Opinion Strategies, the Republican pollster for the survey "As goes COVID, so goes the Biden presidency, and that's really proving to be quite true."

The poll of 800 Americans nationwide has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.