Russia-Ukraine tensions are a 'major test' for Biden's administration, think tank says

Tensions brewing at the border between Russia and Ukraine will be a big test for President Joe Biden, two analysts told CNBC this week.

"I think this is a major test of the Biden administration, perhaps the leading foreign policy test that this administration has confronted," said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Ariel Cohen, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center, echoed the same sentiment and called this a "pretty big" test for the U.S.

Ukraine has in recent weeks warned Washington and its European allies of a build up of Russian troops at the eastern border.

There are rising concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine in a repeat of its illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea in 2014. The incident sparked an international uproar at that time and triggered a series of sanctions on Moscow.