Shareholders of oil giant Shell vote in favor of London move, early results show

A Shell logo seen at a petrol station in London. A court in The Hague has ordered oil giant Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels by 2030, in what is widely seen as a landmark case. SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

LONDON — Shareholders of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Friday voted to approve plans for the company to overhaul its legal and tax structure and move its headquarters to the U.K. from the Netherlands. The Anglo-Dutch company has said the simplification of its dual tax structure is designed to strengthen its competitiveness, accelerate its energy transition plans and help to make distributing profits to shareholders more straightforward. Preliminary results on Friday morning showed 99% of shareholders voting by proxy had backed the special resolution, Reuters reported, with 58% of outstanding shares cast. An official tally is expected later, although it is seen as unlikely to change the outcome. The motion requires the approval of at least 75% of the votes cast to pass. The proposal will see the company drop the "Royal Dutch" from its name to become "Shell PLC." A move to London from The Hague is expected sometime early next year.

Critics of the move argue Shell's proposed relocation is partly motivated by a landmark courtroom defeat earlier this year, a decision the company is appealing. A Dutch court ruled in May that Shell must reduce its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030, compared with 2019 levels. The verdict marked the first time in history that a company had been legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Agreement and reflected a watershed moment in the climate battle. Shell has said its environmental policy would not be affected by the move. The Dutch government said last month that it had been "unpleasantly surprised" by Shell's proposal to move its headquarters to the U.K.

A 'corporate tidying up exercise'