U.S. wins appeal to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the UK

Julian Assange, the 50-year-old founder of Wikileaks, is a step closer to being extradited after the U.S. government won an appeal in London's High Court.

Judge Timothy Holroyde said Friday that the court "allows the appeal."

In the U.S., the Australian entrepreneur will face criminal charges including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

Holyrode said the U.S. has assured Britain that Assange's detention will meet certain conditions.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

The United States was appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling by a London District Judge that said that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a U.S. prison.