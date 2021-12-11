Why BuzzFeed's poor debut doesn't necessarily spell bad news for new media

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti stands in front of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square as the company goes public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company on December 06, 2021 in New York City.

BuzzFeed fell 39% in its first week of trading, closing at $6.07 per share, an inauspicious start for the prospects of digital media companies on public markets.

But even if its valuation is disappointing, Buzzfeed's debut gives peers something they didn't have before: a public market valuation comparison.

"Digital media doesn't really have comps," BuzzFeed Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti told CNBC in an interview. "As far as digital media that reaches a millennial or Gen Z audience, we're the only one that's public."

If BuzzFeed shares eventually skyrocket, peers such as Vox Media, Vice Media, Group Nine and Bustle Digital Group may try again to go public themselves. All four considered that route earlier this year, with varying degrees of seriousness. But when special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, lost their investment appeal around April, the industry pumped the brakes on plans to go public.

Only BuzzFeed succeeded, and it didn't go particularly smoothly. Investors that originally committed $288 million in cash to the company's SPAC pulled back 94% of it, instead of moving forward as BuzzFeed shareholders.

"We ended up talking to a lot of public market investors who said we aren't going to invest in SPACs anymore, but we're still interested in meeting with you, so we get to know who are you when you're public," Peretti said.

The key level for BuzzFeed will be $15 per share, said Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg. At $15 per share, BuzzFeed's market capitalization would be about $2.25 billion. That approaches a trading multiple of four times revenue. BuzzFeed generated $161 million in revenue in the first half of 2021 and acquired Complex Media earlier this year, which brought in $53 million in the first six months.

Confidence in BuzzFeed's future prospects may grease the wheels for consolidation. BuzzFeed will need outsider faith in its equity to use it as viable currency for acquisitions. If BuzzFeed can hold steady at a 4x revenue multiple, sellers will feel they're getting a just price, Goldberg said.

"4x revenue should be the default," Goldberg said. "But it may take six to eight months to get there."

Fourth-quarter digital advertising revenue numbers won't be good, Goldberg said. Supply chain disruptions have led to curbed advertising spending, he said. That may add pressure on BuzzFeed shares. A six-month lockup period for investors may also lead to a rush of selling when investors are free to sell, he said.

"I have a particularly informed view of what digital advertising sales are going to look like in the fourth quarter and in 2022," Goldberg said. "I think digital advertising is going to have a rough Q4 2021. But I think 2022 is going to be clear skies."