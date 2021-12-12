More than 80 killed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes rip across several states

Janet Kimp, 66, and her son Michael Kimp, 25 stand outside their home after collecting belongings after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 11, 2021.

More than 80 people in Kentucky were killed after tornadoes ripped across several U.S. states late Friday.

"I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100. This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," Governor Andy Beshear said on CNN Sunday morning.

Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee were struck by a series of dangerous storms and tornadoes on Friday night. Beshear declared a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden said that FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is on the ground in each of the six states to assess the damages.