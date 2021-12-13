Asia-Pacific markets set to trade higher as investors focus on central bank meetings

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade higher on Monday as investors turn their focus to central banks.

Futures pointed to a slightly higher open in Japan while Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.26% in early trade.

A number of high profile central banks are due to hold their monetary policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

"Accelerated Fed tapering seems assured when the [Federal Open Market Committee] meets this week," ANZ Research analysts wrote in an early morning note.

They said they anticipate the U.S. central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases by $30 billion a month starting in January compared with $15 billion currently.

"The Fed's guidance around transitory inflation will be dropped, and the new inflation guidance is likely to reflect a clear determination to act accordingly to bring inflation under control," the analysts added.