Forget Alibaba? UBS has some new China stocks picks, says tech crackdown is nearly over

Signage for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. displayed at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Alibaba's annual 11.11 Singles' Day online shopping bonanza, one that draws in hundreds of millions of people across the globe, is a more low-key affair this year as the e-commerce giant seeks to turn the focus away from increasing sales and more toward sustainability and philanthropy -- key pillars of President Xi Jinping's drive to reshape China's economy.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images