Op-ed: These 3 market sectors shone even as investors grew weary of hearing about inflation

These days, we are inundated with inflation talk, theories, and fear. From Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to my bike store, we hear commentary galore (is it transitory, lukewarm, or hot?), but what does the market really think?

One significant aspect to the stock market, and an insurance policy for hordes of analysts working on Wall Street, is its generous offering of data, which we can pore over for clues about its biases and drivers. This year is no exception and provides interesting insights into how investors may have felt about inflation all along.

The most significant number I can come up with for 2021 right now is 25%. That's roughly the total return year-to-date for the S&P 500. If anyone thought that the 18% return last year was a forward-looking nod to vaccines vanquishing the pandemic and a return to the good old days, think again. That was just the start of the recovery climb out of the Covid-induced abyss of 2,237.40, where the S&P closed on March 23, 2020, leagues away from its current level just shy of 4,700.

If investors really hated inflation, which clocked at an annual rate of 6.8% in November, the highest level since 1982, they would not have kept the rally going all year. With a 4.9% annual increase in hourly wages, a category nearly impossible to reverse in the near term, the market must have accepted the disappearing prospects of a return to pre-Covid consumer price index growth in 2022.

That acknowledgement does not imply that the market either likes inflation or feels equally comfortable with all equity sectors in a rising price environment. What we have observed in 2021, is the wide dispersion in returns across industry groups. As of Dec. 9, energy (+49%), financials (+32%), and tech (+31%) have been the big winners, while staples (+8.6%) and utilities (+8.9%) have lagged.