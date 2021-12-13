Suspicious death reported at Tesla parking lot in Fremont, California

Signage is displayed on the Tesla Inc. assembly plant in Fremont, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Local police and fire departments said that a suspicious death occurred at the Tesla factory parking lot in Fremont, California, on Monday afternoon.

CNBC reached out to the electric car maker for further information but representatives were not immediately available to comment. It is not clear whether any Tesla employees were involved or harmed.

A local emergency alert from the Fremont Police Department, published via Nixle (a community information service) said:

"On December 13, 2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department personnel responded to Tesla on a report of a subject down in the parking lot. Firefighters provided medical aid and pronounced the subject deceased. Fremont Police Homicide Investigators are on scene and have taken over the investigation."

The Fremont factory is Tesla's only U.S. vehicle assembly plant today. According to Tesla's website, more than 10,000 employees work there. The company is building a new one outside of Austin, Texas.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.